Derbyshire Open Arts weekend showcases work of 218 artists in 64 venues

The showcase will be held over the weekend of May 28 and 29 when the public can visit 64 artists’ studios and venues stretching from Glossop in the north to Melbourne in the south.

Visitors to Derbyshire Open Arts will be able to discover artists practising a range of skills such as printmaking, painting, drawing, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork, sculpture and many more.

An exhibition at Holymoorside Village Hall will include the work of: Caroline McFarlane (landscapes, still life), Valda Sampson (embroidery, oil paintings), Alison Smith (handcrafted silver jewellery), Jerry Daniel (landscape photography prints, cards, books), Jo Keogh (ceramics), William Vaudin (digital art, drawing, painting), Janet Barnes (ceramics), Susan Dodd (mixed media), Dodeka Designers comprising Barbara Coulam (recycled glass), Ann Christina Robson (hand-woven textiles), Eileen Wilding (machine and hand decorated textiles), Vivienne Sillar (ceramics) and Sarah E.A. Parkin (landscape watercolour paintings)

Rachel Evans will showcase her willowcraft at Beechencroft Farm, Ilam (photo: Ian Daisley)

Eight members of Peak District Artisan (PDA) members will display their work at Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale. They are Lottie Adams (lino printmaker), Jenny Mather (watercolour, oil paintings), Steve Elliot (pastel painting), Ian Daisley (landscape photographer), Liz Wellby (drawing, print, sculpture), Jo Polmear (watercolour, oil, mixed media), Bethan Nadin (acyrlic landscape paintings) and Craig Logmuir (landscape paintings).

Exhibitors from PDA displaying their work at Beechenhill Farm, Illam will include Karin Sheldon (handmade jewellery), Thomas Petit (blown glass), Tim Rose (oil and watercolour paintings), Rachel Evans (willow baskets), Judy Gilley (Peak District landscape paintings), Louise Edwards (lino printmaker), Giles Davies (landscapes made from magazine cuttings), Sue Prince (folk art paintings) and Cheryl Wilbraham (watercolour paintings). Their work will also be available for the public to view on Monday as well as Saturday and Sunday.

Individual PDA members and smaller groups exhibiting will include: Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, 89 Market Street Chapel-en-le-Frith (mixed media); Alison Wake, School View, Flagg (textile art); Joanna Allen, 30 High Street, New Mills (textiles, printmaking, mixed media); Emma Sidwell (pen, watercolour, jewellery), Cath Dunn (paintings, printmaking) and Penny Withers (ceramics) at New Mills Providence Church; Pam Smart (fine art painting), Sarah Morley (oil painting, charcoal, mixed media) and Kathryn Watson (sculptural ceramics) at 86 Nunsfield Road, Buxton.

Many artists exhibiting from their own studios can show people where and how they make their work, offering an interesting and unique insight into the artwork they see. Artists enjoy talking to visitors about their work and many visitors comment on this engagement as being one of the best features of the Derbyshire Open Arts experience.

Lino printmaker Lottie Adams will display her work at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale.

John Connolly, who has The Ormscliffe Studio Gallery at Langwith Road, Bolsover, has a keen interest in landscape painting and works mainly with acrylics.

Olinda Everett, who specialises in ceramic sculpture and utilitarian ware, will welcome the public to her studio at The Willows, Station Road, Darley Dale over the Derbyshire Open Arts weekend.For more details on the artists and locations taking part in the creative celebration, go to www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk