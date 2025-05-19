Nearly 250 artists will be displaying their work in studios, village halls and other communal spaces around Derbyshire during the Whit bank holiday weekend.

Visitors will be able to meet the 245 artists and have a chance to talk with them about their work, the techniques they use and the inspiration that informs their art. Some will be demonstrating their expertise and there may even be the chance to have a go.

To check out where they are and what’s on offer, pick up a brochure from the library, local shops, galleries and other venues throughout Derbyshire and surrounding counties, or visit the website www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk. You can search out and save your favourite artists by genre, location, disabled access etc. The website map is interactive, so you can create your very own tailor-made trail and get to see as many venues as possible. There is information on every artist and group and lots more, including a downloadable brochure. Make sure you don’t miss some of the more ‘off the beaten track’ locations. Finally, don’t forget to check out those who offer refreshments, including home-made cakes! Derbyshire Open Arts venues are all free to visit and will be open from May 24 to 26, from 10am until 4pm. Some may also hold previews on the evening of Friday, May 23. You can also follow Derbyshire Open Arts on Facebook, Instagram and X for the very latest updates and exclusive videos.