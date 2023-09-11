Derbyshire homebuilder’s employee completes hike for arthritis charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

Abby and Matt Pearson climbed up Mount Snowdon in aid of the charity as a way of giving back to an organisation that supported Matt while he was suffering with Osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is a condition that causes joints to become painful and stiff. It's the most common type of arthritis in the UK.

The pair have raised almost £900 for the cause, with David Wilson Homes helping to double the £438 total they originally raised via Just Giving.

Abby and Matt at the summit of Mount Snowdon

Abby Pearson, who works as a Buyer at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Matt used Versus Arthritis for information and support while he was suffering with Osteoarthritis, and this was an opportunity for us to give something back to them.

“It feels amazing to have completed the challenge and raise money in support of such a good cause. These charities cannot function without donations, and we feel privileged to be able to help the charity help other people who are suffering.”

In December 2021, Matt’s arthritis in his hips was so severe that he found it difficult to even walk up the stairs.

Then in March 2022, following a replacement surgery for both hips, Matt set himself the challenge to walk up the highest peak in Wales to prove that having surgery doesn’t mean the end of an active life and that others who have had similar treatment can take on the challenge too.

Abby and Matt climbed to the summit of Mount Snowdon via the Pyg track, and descended on the Miners track, which were both routes chosen by Matt as they are regarded as two of the most challenging.

The couple took around two and a half hours to reach the summit and completed the full hike in five and a half hours.

Abby said: “The weather was very warm and sunny which was great for the views but a challenge in itself! The last part of the ascent was very steep and rocky, and I needed Matt’s motivation and walking poles to help me get to the top.

“It was a massive sense of achievement when we reached the top and I was so proud of us both, especially Matt.”

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely proud of Abby and Matt for their completion of the hike, and hope that by matching their fundraising total, we can help to make a real difference at Versus Arthritis.”

According to NHS Inform, around 10 million people in the UK suffer from arthritis.

The condition causes pain and inflammation in the joints and can affect people of all ages, including children.

For more information on Versus Arthritis, visit the website.