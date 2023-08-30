Derbyshire homebuilder to host instant part exchange event for homebuyers

Taking place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to speak to the expert team of Sales Advisers and an independent surveyor and estate agents, and gain free mortgage advice to find out about the right steps they can take to make their move to a brand-new home.

The Instant Part Exchange Event will allow homebuyers to get a free instant valuation of their current property and the developer will provide a fair-value cash offer in 24 hours. Free upgrades including an upgraded kitchen with appliances, as well as free flooring throughout is also available at this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, house hunters can sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees. If Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes then sell the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers will receive any profit made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Most Popular

Barratt Homes is currently building in the county at The Spires in Inkersall, whilst David Wilson Homes is building at Bluebell Meadows also in Inkersall. Both developments offer a wide selection of properties suitable for second steppers and growing families, as well as boasting excellent commuter links and local amenities.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “The Instant Part Exchange Event is a great opportunity for those looking to move to a larger home by finding a guaranteed buyer for their property, negating the uncertainty that can come with selling a house.

“Our experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding about what homes they may be able to afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining the growing communities across Derbyshire to book an appointment with the sales teams.”