Cromford Mills will be serving a delicious slice of Georgian tradition at 2pm on all three days of the Bank Holiday weekend, with diners able to sup from fine chinaware in the canal-side Wheatcroft’s Wharf café.

It is just one element of the site’s plans, which also include an antiques and vintage fair on Sunday, 10am to 4pm, guided tours, live music and Coronation-themed family crafts such as crown decorations, flag-making, and creating royal puppets to act out the coronation.

A spokesperson for the the Arkwright Society, which manages the site, said: “We are following a well-established tradition as we celebrate the Coronation this weekend.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, meets local children on a visit to Cromford Mills.

“The historic site was built in 1771 by Sir Richard Arkwright, a working-class man who changed the face of Britain and was rewarded for his innovations in 1786 by a knighthood from King George III. Arkwright wore a striped satin waistcoat and a smart powdered wig, and had to pay £98 8s 2d to His Majesty’s Household for the honour.”

They added: “In 1787, the King made Arkwright High Sheriff of Derbyshire, despite his trade background. Two years later, in 1789, George III recovered from a serious illness. According to the Derby Mercury, Arkwright and his millworkers celebrated ‘in a style of superior elegance to any thing ever exhibited in that part of the country.’

“With a large bonfire, singing, and a ‘great quantity of ale’, Arkwright gave many ‘loyal and constitutional toasts’ and gifted almost 2000 loaves of bread to the local residents. He also sent an extravagant piece of jewellery to the King’s physician, Rev. Dr. Francis Willis, in personal thanks for his efforts in healing the King.”

The present-day royals have also kept up connections to Cromford, with King Charles visiting three times as prince – in 1996, 2004 and 2011 – to celebrate the Arkwright Society’s achievements in restoring Cromford Mills.

Noted for his passion for heritage architecture, Charles has taken a keen interest in the restoration of the Mills.

Anyone who wants to join the afternoon tea will need to book via www.cromfordmills.org.uk.

