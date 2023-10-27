News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Derbyshire heritage attraction announces new dates for free residents' weekend

A popular Derbyshire Dales tourist attraction has announced new dates for a weekend of free admission for neighbouring residents, after being forced to cancel an earlier event due to Storm Babet.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crich Tramway Village is waiving its usual ticket charges for anyone living within a five-mile radius of the site over the weekend of November 4-5, the last time the village will be open to visitors this year.

The invitation extends to people in Alfreton, Ashover, Blackbrook, Bonsall, Matlock, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, Ripley, Stretton, Swanwick, Wessington and Wirksworth – who will be required to show proof of their address on arrival. Neighbourhoods in Pinxton, Darley Dale, Codnor, Loscoe and Leabrooks are outside the eligible zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events manager Candi Bell said: “The free admission to local residents is a great way to finish the 2023 season and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Most Popular
    Many Derbyshire families will have great memories of days out at the museum. (Photo: Crich Tramway Village)Many Derbyshire families will have great memories of days out at the museum. (Photo: Crich Tramway Village)
    Many Derbyshire families will have great memories of days out at the museum. (Photo: Crich Tramway Village)

    The community weekend, was originally scheduled for October 21-22, but had to be cancelled when the storm conditions caused a loss of power across the site, and the village was only able to reopen on Wednesday, October 25.

    The family attraction, which is home to the National Tramway Museum, offers vintage tram rides, an up-close look at engineers’ ongoing restoration projects, exhibitions and a woodland walk and sculpture trail.

    Anyone looking to squeeze in a visit before the weekend can catch some extra half-term entertainment, running from Monday to Friday, October 30 to November 3.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There will be four performances each day of some Dickensian ghost tales, craft activities, puppet shows and owls and parrots from local rescue charity Woodie’s Wings.

    For full details, go to www.tramway.co.uk.

    Related topics:Crich Tramway VillageDerbyshireDerbyshire DalesDarley Dale