Derbyshire heritage attraction announces new dates for free residents' weekend

A popular Derbyshire Dales tourist attraction has announced new dates for a weekend of free admission for neighbouring residents, after being forced to cancel an earlier event due to Storm Babet.

Crich Tramway Village is waiving its usual ticket charges for anyone living within a five-mile radius of the site over the weekend of November 4-5, the last time the village will be open to visitors this year.

The invitation extends to people in Alfreton, Ashover, Blackbrook, Bonsall, Matlock, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, Ripley, Stretton, Swanwick, Wessington and Wirksworth – who will be required to show proof of their address on arrival. Neighbourhoods in Pinxton, Darley Dale, Codnor, Loscoe and Leabrooks are outside the eligible zone.

Events manager Candi Bell said: “The free admission to local residents is a great way to finish the 2023 season and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Many Derbyshire families will have great memories of days out at the museum. (Photo: Crich Tramway Village)

The community weekend, was originally scheduled for October 21-22, but had to be cancelled when the storm conditions caused a loss of power across the site, and the village was only able to reopen on Wednesday, October 25.

The family attraction, which is home to the National Tramway Museum, offers vintage tram rides, an up-close look at engineers’ ongoing restoration projects, exhibitions and a woodland walk and sculpture trail.

Anyone looking to squeeze in a visit before the weekend can catch some extra half-term entertainment, running from Monday to Friday, October 30 to November 3.

There will be four performances each day of some Dickensian ghost tales, craft activities, puppet shows and owls and parrots from local rescue charity Woodie’s Wings.