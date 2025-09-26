Derbyshire gigs: All the live music across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock Bath, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, llkeston and Buxton
October 1
The BellRays, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 3
The Bryan Adams Experience, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Northern Lights, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
The Zeds play fundraiser for defibrillator, Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Crossroads, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Outer Limits, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Peter Young as Meat Loaf, Top Club, Stanley Common, Ilkeston.
Bad Co Legacy (tribute to Bad Company), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Damage Report, The Orange Tree, Derby.
October 4
Brin and Pete unplugged, The Frog on the Bine, Buxton, 6.30pm start.
The Best of Queen - The Break Free Tour (tribute show), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield
B.Y.O.B. performing System Of A Down, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Crooked Crows, Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Suzie & The Suit, Victoria Club Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning, Hasland Club.
Groundhog Days, Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
Wake Up Call, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Hayseed Dixie, The Grand Paviion, Matlock Bath.
Ska Fusion, The Dog House, Alfreton.
LIckSquid, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Shed The Ego, The Holly Bush, Marehay, Ripley.
Manchester Ska Foundation, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Sleeping Through The Day, Devonshire Arms, Somercotes.
8 Foot Under, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Johnny Quinn Macs, Belper Meadows Cricket Club.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
Dr Feelgood, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Devout (tribute to Depeche Mode), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 5
Breach, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Syncolima, Setrakain, Submachine, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.