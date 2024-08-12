Jamie Christian-Johal and Livi Sheldon will be starring in a free meet and greet at Derbion shopping centre, Derby on Friday, August 16.

Fans of television’s iconic sports gameshow Gladiators can have selfies taken with two of the stars and find out all about the popular programme at a Derbyshire shopping centre.

Jamie Christian-Johal and Livi Sheldon, better known as Giant and Diamond to TV viewers, will take part in a free meet and greet at Derbion on Friday, August 16 from 11am. The pair will be meeting fans on level two of the shopping centre, outside Mango.

The superhuman stars, renowned for their speed and strength will reveal all in an interactive Q&A. From 12.30pm until 3pm, visitors will get the chance to capture super snaps with Jamie and Livi.

Derbyshire born Jamie runs a gym in Ilkeston and got his name Giant through his bodybuilding. He is a former fireman.

Livi, a bodybuilder and personal trainer, is the tallest female Gladiator at 6ft. She lives in Worcester.

Beth McDonald, managing director of Derbion, said: “We know that many of our shoppers are fans of the popular Saturday night show, which features Derby’s very own Jamie Christian Johal alongside his much-loved co-star Livi Sheldon, so we’re very excited to give fans the chance to interact with the stars at our event later this month.

“There’s so much going on at the centre this summer and with more exciting news to announce soon, Derbion is the one-stop-shop for summer holiday entertainment.”

Families can discover Derbion’s all-new treetop adventure course, Jungle Park, throughout the summer holidays until Monday, September 2. Offering young explorers the chance to swing, step and scale through the course, Jungle Park is priced at £3.50 per ticket and offers a fun-filled adventure for children.

Alongside the meet and greet and Derbion’s family event offering, visitors can explore an exciting mix of stores, including the recently opened B&M, a wide variety of restaurants and leisure activities.

For more information, visit www.derbion.com.