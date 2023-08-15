Derbyshire Dales council begins countdown to 2023 Matlock Bath Illuminations

One of the region’s most popular family events ever since the first edition to celebrate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897, this year’s edition will set sail with the traditional boat parade on Saturday, September 9 and continue every Saturday and Sunday through to October 29.

Councillor Steve Flitter, leader of the district authority which runs the event, said: “The Illuminations have along and proud history, which we as a council are delighted to maintain.

“This popular event draws at least 100,000 people into the district every year so plays an important role in extending the tourist season here in the Derbyshire Dales at no cost to local council tax payers.”

The Musical Box entry from the 2022 boat parade. (Photo: Simon Beynon)

Just like previous years, the festivities will see Derwent Gardens and Lovers’ Walks bedecked with colourful lights and offering a perfect vantage point to view the flotilla of decorated and illuminated boats along the river.

The boats are created painstakingly with thousands of LED lights by members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders’ Association, who have been hard at work for many years to create all-new designs in the hope of winning one of the awards handed out annually at the start of the season.

Every Saturday in October, and the final Sunday night, will conclude with a spectacular firework display, while on the ground there will be themed entertainment each week for younger members of the audience, including appearances from popular film and television characters in costume.

Accompanied children aged under-16 can once again enjoy the show for free, while adult tickets booked online in advance cost £7.50 (£6.50 concessions) on those dates with fireworks, £6.50 (£5.50 concessions) on all other nights.

Disney themed boat from the 2022 parade. (Photo: Simon Beynon)

Advance sales give the district council improved monitoring of likely crowds and give it the option to designate certain nights ‘all ticket’ if necessary.

On-the-night tickets are not guaranteed and will not be available if the event sells out in advance. Where there are tickets remaining on the door, prices will be £1.50 more expensive, payable by card only.

For full details and ticket bookings, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations.