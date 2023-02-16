The annual event will be staged at Elvaston Showground on June 25th and the managing director of Ron Brooks Toyota, Kevin Slack, has been elected as Show President.Thousands of people usually attend the event, which is put together by the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society and has been running for more than 140 years.And Kevin’s long association with the show, which dates back more than 30 years, will stand him in good stead for the presidential role, which involves helping to organise the event and handing out prizes on the day.Mr Slack said: “I feel very privileged to be given the position of President as my background is not agricultural, although I have been Vice President for the last couple of years.“As a company we have sponsored the show for in excess of 30 years, so we have always attended, and we are proud to put something back into the community.“Derbyshire is a fabulous blend of industry and agriculture and I think the show genuinely reflects that. But the thing I have been most impressed by is the planning that goes into the organisation of the show.“There are numerous committees, for each element of the show, from horticulture to horse jumping and cattle to cakes – there are hundreds of volunteers who come from all walks of life and with a breadth of experience, who all pull together to make the show so successful.”This year’s event has all the usual attractions including livestock displays, heavy horses, vintage cars and tractors, light horses, craft stalls and floral displays.The food fayre will bring local suppliers together to showcase the finest food and drink from across the county with locally-made gins, handmade sweet treats and street food all on offer.Children are admitted free of charge and as well as fairground rides and ice cream there are plenty of opportunities to learn about animals and the countryside.Edward Hicklin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, said: “The last few years have been difficult for everyone associated with the show but following a successful event last year, we are well placed to host another great show – bar any natural disasters or global pandemics.“We are delighted that Kevin has accepted the role as President and we are looking forward to pulling together an event which involves 1,000 animals and 500 different breeds, from rabbits to rams.“We have yet to announce the main attractions which will be staged in the main ring, but we promise to have all the usual favourites such as livestock, a companion dog show, scurry driving competitions and vintage cars as well as fun for all the family.”The Derbyshire County Show began life as the Derbyshire Agricultural Show in 1860, when it was established by a group of landowners and farmers led by Dr John Hitchman.The emphasis has changed over the years from showcasing predominantly agricultural activities and equipment to organising a more all-round day-out for everyone.Tickets will be available later this month via the website https://derbyshirecountyshow.org.uk/