Derbyshire countryside: 20 child-friendly walks in Peak District and beyond

3 . Bakewell, Hassop and the River Wye Circular

This 5.8km walk from Bakewell heads along the Monsal Trail to Hassop Station along a bridle path to the River Wye then follows the river's banks back to Bakewell. The walk takes an average 1hour 40 minutes. Remi Smith wrote: "Took my two year old and a pushchair, we loved it. Only a small hill, a lot of pathways, some off road but still walkable. Just the right distance for my little one to manage!"

Photo: AllTrails