Derbyshire countryside: 20 child-friendly walks in Peak District and beyond

School holidays are the perfect time for families to get out into the beautiful Derbyshire countryside and stretch their legs.
Not only is a walk great exercise but it’s easy on the pocket too as you don’t have to splash too much cash on keeping your children occupied for a couple of hours.
We’ve compiled a list of 20 easy, child-friendly walks in the Peak District and beyond, with the help of outdoor adventure website AllTrails where you can find the full details and lots more hikes to suit all abilities.
1. Curbar Edge & Froggatt Wood
The 5.3km trail should take an average 1.32 hours to complete. Olga Sa commented: "Very easy walk, perfect hike to do with younger children."
Photo: AllTrails
2. Ladybower and Leewood Circular
This is a fairly long walk at 9.2km and should take an average of 2hours 27minutes but you will be rewarded with stunning views of Ladybower Reservoir. Melissa Roper posted: "Fab walk. Great paths for kids prams."
Photo: AllTrails
3. Bakewell, Hassop and the River Wye Circular
This 5.8km walk from Bakewell heads along the Monsal Trail to Hassop Station along a bridle path to the River Wye then follows the river's banks back to Bakewell. The walk takes an average 1hour 40 minutes. Remi Smith wrote: "Took my two year old and a pushchair, we loved it. Only a small hill, a lot of pathways, some off road but still walkable. Just the right distance for my little one to manage!"
Photo: AllTrails
4. Carsington Water, Hopton and Hognaston Circular
This 12.2km trail is a lovely, peaceful walk at times going near water but a lot of it along a forest path. Set aside at least three hours to walk the route. Anna Krievkalne posted: "A little hard for our 4 year old, but we have made it and the satisfaction with it is amazing. Lovely walk, couple steep hills. Views are beautiful!"
Photo: AllTrails