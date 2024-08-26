Children will discover how using their five senses can enhance the gardening experience at the Little Seedlings workshop in Dobbies, Barlborough Links on September 1 (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Children can explored mindfulness in a fun and engaging way at a workshop in a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Mindfulness in the Garden, designed for children aged 4-10 years, will be held at Dobbies store at Barlborough Links on Sunday, September 1 at 11am.

Dobbies’ colleagues will guide young attendees through mindfulness, explaining what it is and why it’s beneficial. The session will highlight how using the five senses can enhance the gardening experience, encouraging children to notice the vibrant colours, fragrant scents, and soothing sounds of their surroundings.

Kids will discover how mindfulness can be practiced in the garden, helping them relax and focus. Whether it’s the feel of soil between their fingers or the sight of a blooming flower, these experiences can be incredibly grounding and stress-relieving. The workshop in Dobbies’ Chesterfield store will also provide practical tips for practising mindfulness at home, making it easy for families to incorporate these calming practices into their daily lives.

Gardening and mindfulness can offer numerous benefits and last year’s Children’s People and Nature Survey found that in total 88% of children and young people surveyed agreed with the statement ‘being in nature makes me very happy’.

Dobbies’ horti expert, Emma Drain, is looking forward to welcoming children along to September’s Mindfulness in the Garden session. She said: “The Little Seedlings Club is a fantastic way for children to learn about the natural world and introducing kids to mindfulness through gardening can help them build a positive relationship with nature and their own emotions.”

For more details about the Little Seedlings Club and to book a spot, visit www.dobbies.com/events