Derbyshire care home thanks postal workers with Special Delivery
Staff from Cadley Hill View delivered bacon sandwiches, crisps, fruit and drinks to the team at the delivery office, carefully packaged by the care home’s residents, as a thank you for all their work in the community.
The postal workers thanked everyone at Cadley Hill View for the delicious treats and couldn’t wait to tuck in.
83-year-old resident, Frances Johnson, said, ‘It’s a lovely thing to do. Not many people recognise what people in the postal service do – they work in all weathers, and I certainly appreciate everything they’ve done over the years.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Our residents and team are always looking for ways to show how much we appreciate others in our community, so we thought it was about time someone delivered some treats to our fantastic postal workers!
‘It was great to meet the team at Swadlincote Delivery Office, and we hope to see them again soon.’
Cadley Hill View is inviting their local community to their Creepy Cadley Spooktacular on Saturday 28th October. From 16:00 all are welcome to come along in their scariest costumes to enjoy Halloween games and tasty treats with the residents.
To find out more, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 ensuite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Cadley Hill View was recently named a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands, and rated 10 out of 10 on review based care home search engine, carehome.co.uk.