Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff from Cadley Hill View delivered bacon sandwiches, crisps, fruit and drinks to the team at the delivery office, carefully packaged by the care home’s residents, as a thank you for all their work in the community.

The postal workers thanked everyone at Cadley Hill View for the delicious treats and couldn’t wait to tuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

83-year-old resident, Frances Johnson, said, ‘It’s a lovely thing to do. Not many people recognise what people in the postal service do – they work in all weathers, and I certainly appreciate everything they’ve done over the years.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Most Popular

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Our residents and team are always looking for ways to show how much we appreciate others in our community, so we thought it was about time someone delivered some treats to our fantastic postal workers!

‘It was great to meet the team at Swadlincote Delivery Office, and we hope to see them again soon.’

Cadley Hill View is inviting their local community to their Creepy Cadley Spooktacular on Saturday 28th October. From 16:00 all are welcome to come along in their scariest costumes to enjoy Halloween games and tasty treats with the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].