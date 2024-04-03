Derbyshire Brownie group works with a popular pub to host an Easter extravaganza event

This free community event consisted of an egg hunt, disco, bouncy castle as well as crafts, games and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Over 400 Easter eggs were donated by local businesses with over 300 of which given to the children who attended the event. The remaining eggs were donated to local community groups.

Heather Mills, Landlady of The Red Lion, said: “We run a family friendly pub, who always want to help and support the local community and charities in any way we can. We love joining in with all the crazy inventive community ideas, especially the ones with 1st Brimington Brownies. It always proves to be a great success.”

The event was organised by the 1st Brimington Brownies.

Angela Bottom, Leader of 1st Brimington Brownies, said: “Brownies is about giving girls the opportunity to experience new and exciting things.

“Heather always supports and encourages us with our fundraising, enabling us to buy equipment, crafts, uniforms, badges etc and take the Brownies on trips and visits at a subsidised cost. Without this support, many girls would miss out.”

The Brownie Unit would like to thank Heather, Andrew Strong and The Red Lion Team, as well as the businesses and organisations who kindly donated easter eggs to be given away at the event.

These businesses include: GRM Solutions Roofing specialists, JS Discounts, Mill M.O.T Servicing Centre, Mediumship with Kelly Scotherm, R&R Groundworks, D&A Landscaping and Councillor Ben Flook.

Due to the success of the event, the 1st Brimington Brownies have a number of upcoming events planned for this year including a Bubble Bonanza, a Summer Spectacular Haunting Halloween and Crazy Christmas.

Search for the 1st Brimington brownies and Red Lion pub’s Facebook pages for more information about these events.

Alternatively you can call the Red Lion on 01246 769807 or the 1st Brimington Brownies via 07762142032.

Here are some fantastic pictures of their fun Easter event.

1 . Easter Extravaganza The 1st Brimington Brownies and the Red Lion Pub joined forces once again to host an Easter Extravaganza event on Easter Monday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . A mountain of eggs 400 eggs were donated by local people and businesses. 300 were given to children who attended the event with the rest being donated to local community groups. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . A special visitor The children were excited after a visit from the Easter Bunny. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales