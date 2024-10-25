Derbyshire based dance school to celebrate 20th anniversary with weekend of dance shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer-run dance company in Tupton is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with a weekend of dance shows at the Village Hall.

Members and teachers of the Primary Colours Dance Company will be performing two shows on November 16 and 17 to celebrate 20 years of inspiring local children with dance.

The company was originally set up in 2004 by Tupton resident Claire Demico who, after teaching dance in London for several years, returned to the village to share her expertise with local children.

Claire said: “The main thing I wanted for Primary colours is for it not to be money orientated and to be inclusive. We have children with autism and other mixed abilities. We aim to be fully inclusive and accept anybody.

“We charge a minimal price because we don’t want people to think it's all about money or price anybody out of joining us. Why should a child's talent be missed because of high prices elsewhere.”

Claire set up the dance company with the help of former Tupton Parish and District Councillor, Gillian Watters, who has remained a supporter of Primary Colours ever since.

With the help of volunteers, dance teacher Claire puts on two sessions a week at Tupton Village Hall– Thursday evenings for 3-7 year olds and Fridays for 7-18.

Primary Colour is not for profit and the minimal fee they charge for children to attend the classes goes towards the upkeep of the Village Hall.

The dance company is sponsored by the Village which provides them with a free venue to host their lessons and several shows they have hosted over the years.

Tupton Parish council also support Primary colours with funding to put on their dance shows.

Claire’s biggest highlight over the 20 years she has run the company has been seeing her dancers develop and the happiness that dancing has given to them.”

Claire said: “I’ve loved seeing the children grow and develop, and giving them something that makes them happy. When you're at work all week and it's tiring and you get to Thursday and Friday, the little smiles on their faces make it worth it.

“Doing shows they get so excited. We get them in costumes and make-up and treat it professionally like a real west-end show. Then seeing their faces when they are up on that stage and the faces of their parents watching them is such a lovely feeling.”

Claire is supported by a team of volunteers, including her daughter Isabella, who travels back from Nottingham University every Friday to help choreograph the dances. Two former students of Claire’s, Amber Parnham and Mel Evans have also gone on to become volunteer teachers at Primary colours.

Helen Johnson and Kirsty Watson have also been integral to the success of Primary colours, offering voluntary support with admin and creating costumes for the shows.

Primary Colours dance teacher Amber said: “I wanted to come back as a teacher at Primary Colours because Claire gave us so many memories when we were younger, and it was something I loved doing,

“It was just something I wanted to carry on doing with her. To give back to her for her hard work creating memories for us.”

Claire said that Amber and Mel had “become like family” to her.

Laughing, she said: “It’s funny because when you look back I used to be the one telling them off for talking during the lessons and now they are the ones moaning about the kids talking. They’ll say to me ‘I wasn’t like that Claire’ but they were.

“I am now teaching the kids of the kids I used to teach when I started.”

The upcoming anniversary show will feature around 40 of Primary Colours current dance students. Both nights will include dances performed to a popular song from each year between 2004 and 2024.

Claire is hoping for a total sellout on both nights.

Dance teacher Amber said: “The kids have been working so hard for these shows. The amount of effort and energy that they’re putting into it is incredible.

“It’s going to be an emotional two nights. It's a chance for us to give back to Claire for everything she has done for us over the last 20 years.”

Tickets for each show can be purchased in person at Primary Colours dance sessions on Thursday and Friday. More details about the event and Primary colours weekly dance classes can be found on their Facebook page.

Claire believes her work with Primary Colours has helped her to stay young at heart and is aiming to keep the dance company going for as long as possible.

Claire said: “My ultimate aim is I want primary colours to live on. I want it to be in Tupton for as long as it can be, but I won’t always be around to keep it going.

“It’s about succession planning. I said to Amber, Mel and Isabella, you can all have this together, just keep it going for as long as you can.”

The dance teacher also gave a big thank you to everyone who has supported and helped her make the dance company a success over 20 years.

She said: “Thank you to all those who have been involved over the years. Some of them are unfortunately no longer with us but without them it wouldn’t be possible.

“Thank you from every single person from day one until now for getting involved and making this a success.”