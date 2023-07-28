August is the peak month of the holiday season so staycation families will be looking for attractions in Derbyshire to entertain them.
There’s no shortage of things lined up, from festivals and outdoor film shows to knights in battle and strongmen challenges.
We’ve taken the legwork out of you having to scout around by drawing up this handy guide.
2. Bonsall
World Championship Hen Racing on a 30ft course takes place in the car park at the Barley Mow, Bonsall, on August 5 from 12 noon. There will be a barbecue, beer festival and live music from psychedelic ska punk pirates The Galivantes. Free, fun and family-friendly. Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Brackenfield
Cromford Steam Rally at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield, near Matlock, takes place over the weekend of August 5 and 6. Steam engines, commercials, military, motorcycles, tractors, vintage and classic cars will be on show. There will be iconic Second World War aircraft, an old-time fair, a wall of death, Professor Paul Temple's Punch and Judy show, Perfect Vintage Singers performing classic 1940s songs and a living history group. Tickets £15 (adult), £12 (65 years and over), £12 (11 to 15 years), free admission for 10 years and under. For more details go to www.cromfordsteamrally.co.uk Photo: Nick Rhodes
4. Staveley
Seaside fun comes to Staveley market place on Saturday, August 19, with a water play area, little mermaids, Echo athletics, steel drum band and DJ Yogi disco. Mini first aid will offer award-winning training to parents, expectant parents and children and there will also be water safety training. Staveley By The Sea runs from 11am until 6pm. Photo: Submitted