3 . Brackenfield

Cromford Steam Rally at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield, near Matlock, takes place over the weekend of August 5 and 6. Steam engines, commercials, military, motorcycles, tractors, vintage and classic cars will be on show. There will be iconic Second World War aircraft, an old-time fair, a wall of death, Professor Paul Temple's Punch and Judy show, Perfect Vintage Singers performing classic 1940s songs and a living history group. Tickets £15 (adult), £12 (65 years and over), £12 (11 to 15 years), free admission for 10 years and under. For more details go to www.cromfordsteamrally.co.uk Photo: Nick Rhodes