Derbyshire Archaeology Day offers insight into exciting discoveries around the county
Find out all about new conservation and archaeological discoveries around Derbyshire including the Peak District.
Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre will host Derbyshire Archaeology Day on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Speakers will include Caitlin Halton and Milena Grzybowska (ARS Ltd) who will give an update on new discoveries at Oxcroft, Gavin Kinsley (York Archaeology) who will share an insight into the recent excavation at the Morrison’s supermarket site in Bolsover, Joseph Empsall (ARS Ltd) who will talk about the wartime blister hangars found at Riverside Business Park in Bakewell and Colin Merrony (Castleton Historical Society and University of Sheffield who will talk about the geophysical and aerial survey work at Peveril Castle.
Derbyshire Archaeology Day starts at 9.45pm. Tea and coffee will be served mid-morning and mid-afternoon free of charge. Lunch is not provided but there are cafes, sandwich shops and pubs nearby.
Tickets £11 (waged) and £8 (unwaged). To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.