Speakers will include Caitlin Halton and Milena Grzybowska (ARS Ltd) who will give an update on new discoveries at Oxcroft, Gavin Kinsley (York Archaeology) who will share an insight into the recent excavation at the Morrison’s supermarket site in Bolsover, Joseph Empsall (ARS Ltd) who will talk about the wartime blister hangars found at Riverside Business Park in Bakewell and Colin Merrony (Castleton Historical Society and University of Sheffield who will talk about the geophysical and aerial survey work at Peveril Castle.