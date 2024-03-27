Derby Festé – an annual event which unites around 30,000 people in a celebration of the arts – will not be going ahead this September.

Steve Slater. CEO of Déda /Festé, said: “We understand the disappointment and frustration that this news may bring, especially considering the anticipation and excitement that typically surrounds Derby Festé. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we share in your disappointment. Festé holds a special place in our hearts, and we are deeply saddened that we are unable to bring it to life this year.”

However, Derby Feste will return in September 2025. The ‘pause’ will allow Déda to re-group and re-focus its programmes to better deliver its work in these difficult and financially challenging times.

Steve said: “We cannot wait to come together again in 2025 to celebrate the magic of the festival once more.”