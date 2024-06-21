Day of Dance returns to Peak District town with 30 groups performing in six venues
People will be travelling from around the country to enjoy the dancing, colourful costumes and lively atmosphere on Saturday, June 28.
There will be dancing in the streets throughout this big event which launches the town’s carnival week.
This year more than 30 groups will be displaying dance styles from around the world at six outdoor venues from 11am until 4.30pm. Audiences can watch displays, then join in and have a go.
Newcomers to the event include Sheffield Steel Rappers, a young female team whose specialities are acrobatic style and precision footwork. Matlock based adult ballet group The Silver Swans and the community group Derby Tappers are also making their Bakewell debut.
There will be lively upbeat dances from Hollywood shows; the more traditional style from the Appalachian Mountains as well as the very colourful Indian Beats who perform classical and Indian folk dances. Jose Oliva is back with his Feel it and Dance group who are performing Bollywood fusion dances this year. Ballroom and On Broadway will be on offer along with a taste of Salsa from the Rueda Academy.
Rock ‘n ’roll will be provided by the fun loving Hopfrogs Dance School. Old favourites such as Black Pig Border Morris are performing and Timberline Steve who has drawn in the crowds for years comes with his precision line dancing group.To add to the colour of the whole day, traditional British dances will be well represented with plenty of Morris and clog dancing.
Bakewell Day of Dance is a community event involving local groups and interests. There will be opportunities to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or you can just relax and enjoy the performances.
It’s all free and if it rains, there will be an alternative wet weather programme in Bakewell Town Hall from 12 midday.
Hour-long dance workshops including Traditional French, Argentinian tango and a combined Indian, Arabic and Latin session will be running in the Town Hall and cost £5.
Bakewell Day of Dance is organised by the Well Heeled Appalachian Dancers. For more information about the event visit www.bakewellday of dance.
The whole day will be rounded off in fine style with a ceilidh at Bakewell Town Hall, with music provided by the Well Dressed Band. All are welcome to this family friendly ceilidh.
Proceeds of the evening will go to Goboka Rwanda Trust, a Bakewell based charity supporting projects in Rwanda. Tickets cost £11 and £9 (students, U18 and unwaged). These are available from Mike 07903734869 or email [email protected], at the Day of Dance registration tent or at the door.
