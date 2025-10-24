Z Walkers Zombie Horde are fast, hungry and will be let loose in the yard of Cromford Mills on the night of November 1, 2025.

Be afraid, be very afraid….Cromford Mills is hosting a spooky evening with thrills and chills around every corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fright Night 2 – The Mills Have Eyes on November 1 is a great night out for people who like jump scares. There’s a scare maze, a zombie horde, paranormal investigation experience and a cinema of horrors. Dress to distress and be in with a chance of winning a prize for the best horror costume.

Dare you enter the scare maze and into the home of the once-forgotten Nash Family, a clan twisted by time, tragedy, and something far darker. They don’t take kindly to visitors….and they never let anyone leave. Not for the faint-hearted, the scare maze with flashing lights is not recommended for visitors under 15 years, mums-to-be, people who have heart conditions or medical issues worsened by fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do escape the scare maze, look out for the Z Walkers Zombie Horde who are fast, hungry and loose in the mill yard. Run….if you can.

Monstrous characters will be roaming Cromford Mills during Fright Night 2 - The Mills Have Eyes.

Visitors can join a live paranormal investigation into strange happenings at Cromford Mills. Will you have a chilling encounter with a shadowy figure?

Retro scares, big hair, and even bigger screams will be provided in cult horror classics handpicked by the 80s Video Shop for the Cinema of Horrors.

A Wheel of Doom, a giant Kraken, themed cocktail bar and street food will be among the attractions at Fright Night 2 – The Mills Have Eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dustbowl Orphans will play live music and visitors can dance the night away until the witching hour at a silent disco.

Advance tickets cost £9 each or £34 for a group of four. Book online at www.cromfordmills.org.uk/whats-on/fright-night-2-the-mills-have-eyes

Proceeds go towards supporting the work of The Arkwright Society in keeping Cromford Mills open, accessible and free.