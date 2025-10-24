Dare you brave a scare maze, zombie horde and paranormal investigation at Cromford Mills' fright night?
Fright Night 2 – The Mills Have Eyes on November 1 is a great night out for people who like jump scares. There’s a scare maze, a zombie horde, paranormal investigation experience and a cinema of horrors. Dress to distress and be in with a chance of winning a prize for the best horror costume.
Dare you enter the scare maze and into the home of the once-forgotten Nash Family, a clan twisted by time, tragedy, and something far darker. They don’t take kindly to visitors….and they never let anyone leave. Not for the faint-hearted, the scare maze with flashing lights is not recommended for visitors under 15 years, mums-to-be, people who have heart conditions or medical issues worsened by fear.
If you do escape the scare maze, look out for the Z Walkers Zombie Horde who are fast, hungry and loose in the mill yard. Run….if you can.
Visitors can join a live paranormal investigation into strange happenings at Cromford Mills. Will you have a chilling encounter with a shadowy figure?
Retro scares, big hair, and even bigger screams will be provided in cult horror classics handpicked by the 80s Video Shop for the Cinema of Horrors.
A Wheel of Doom, a giant Kraken, themed cocktail bar and street food will be among the attractions at Fright Night 2 – The Mills Have Eyes.
Dustbowl Orphans will play live music and visitors can dance the night away until the witching hour at a silent disco.
Advance tickets cost £9 each or £34 for a group of four. Book online at www.cromfordmills.org.uk/whats-on/fright-night-2-the-mills-have-eyes
Proceeds go towards supporting the work of The Arkwright Society in keeping Cromford Mills open, accessible and free.