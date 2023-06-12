June is busting out all over with great things to see and do in the Peak District and Derbyshire.
A day of dance, classic car shows and a beer festival are among the hot favourites.
Here is a taster of events going on in the county this month.
1.
Bakewell's International Day of Dance, Matlock Farm Park's Jurassic Fun Day and Exile festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, pictured clockwise from left, are all coming up in June. Photo: Submitted
2. Ambergate
Celebrate the Austin car at the Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate on June 17. Members of the Austin Counties Club along with the 1100 club will be in attendance on the day. Alongside pristine examples of the Austin marque, there will be the opportunity to see a restored 'skeleton' example of the Austin 1100 Countryman, pictured, which is on display at the car museum. Pre-booked tickets cost £16 (adult), £14 (over 65 yearsor disabled), £7,50 (child, 5-15 years), £36 (two adults, three children); go to https://greatbritishcarjourney.com/ Photo: Submitted
3. Rowsley
If your dad enjoys trains and a tipple, why not book him a seat on the Whisky Train run by Peak Rail on Sunday, June 18, to celebrate Father's Day? Travel aboard vintage carriages steam hauled through the Derwent Valley and enjoy six whisky tastings and nibbles during the journey to Matlock and back. The Whisky Train leaves Rowsley station at 2pm. Tickets cost £45 per person and must be pre-booked at www.peakrail.co.uk Photo: Submitted
4. Cromford
Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show on Sunday, June 18 will be a magnet for dads on Father's Day. Open from 10am to 4pm at Matlock Rugby Club's base in Cromford Meadows, the family day out will feature classic and vintage cars and bikes, live music, children's events, autojumble and craft stalls. Admission without classic car: £5 per person, under 12s free; admission with classic vehicle: £10 including driver and passengers. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes: Adobe Stock/Nigel). Photo: Adobe Stock/Nigel