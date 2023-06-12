News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Dance displays, classic cars and beer festival among 9 great events lined up in Peak District and Derbyshire

June is busting out all over with great things to see and do in the Peak District and Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

A day of dance, classic car shows and a beer festival are among the hot favourites.

Here is a taster of events going on in the county this month.

Bakewell's International Day of Dance, Matlock Farm Park's Jurassic Fun Day and Exile festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, pictured clockwise from left, are all coming up in June.

1.

Bakewell's International Day of Dance, Matlock Farm Park's Jurassic Fun Day and Exile festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, pictured clockwise from left, are all coming up in June. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Celebrate the Austin car at the Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate on June 17. Members of the Austin Counties Club along with the 1100 club will be in attendance on the day. Alongside pristine examples of the Austin marque, there will be the opportunity to see a restored 'skeleton' example of the Austin 1100 Countryman, pictured, which is on display at the car museum. Pre-booked tickets cost £16 (adult), £14 (over 65 yearsor disabled), £7,50 (child, 5-15 years), £36 (two adults, three children); go to https://greatbritishcarjourney.com/

2. Ambergate

Celebrate the Austin car at the Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate on June 17. Members of the Austin Counties Club along with the 1100 club will be in attendance on the day. Alongside pristine examples of the Austin marque, there will be the opportunity to see a restored 'skeleton' example of the Austin 1100 Countryman, pictured, which is on display at the car museum. Pre-booked tickets cost £16 (adult), £14 (over 65 yearsor disabled), £7,50 (child, 5-15 years), £36 (two adults, three children); go to https://greatbritishcarjourney.com/ Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
If your dad enjoys trains and a tipple, why not book him a seat on the Whisky Train run by Peak Rail on Sunday, June 18, to celebrate Father's Day? Travel aboard vintage carriages steam hauled through the Derwent Valley and enjoy six whisky tastings and nibbles during the journey to Matlock and back. The Whisky Train leaves Rowsley station at 2pm. Tickets cost £45 per person and must be pre-booked at www.peakrail.co.uk

3. Rowsley

If your dad enjoys trains and a tipple, why not book him a seat on the Whisky Train run by Peak Rail on Sunday, June 18, to celebrate Father's Day? Travel aboard vintage carriages steam hauled through the Derwent Valley and enjoy six whisky tastings and nibbles during the journey to Matlock and back. The Whisky Train leaves Rowsley station at 2pm. Tickets cost £45 per person and must be pre-booked at www.peakrail.co.uk Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show on Sunday, June 18 will be a magnet for dads on Father's Day. Open from 10am to 4pm at Matlock Rugby Club's base in Cromford Meadows, the family day out will feature classic and vintage cars and bikes, live music, children's events, autojumble and craft stalls. Admission without classic car: £5 per person, under 12s free; admission with classic vehicle: £10 including driver and passengers. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes: Adobe Stock/Nigel).

4. Cromford

Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show on Sunday, June 18 will be a magnet for dads on Father's Day. Open from 10am to 4pm at Matlock Rugby Club's base in Cromford Meadows, the family day out will feature classic and vintage cars and bikes, live music, children's events, autojumble and craft stalls. Admission without classic car: £5 per person, under 12s free; admission with classic vehicle: £10 including driver and passengers. (Generic photo for illustrative purposes: Adobe Stock/Nigel). Photo: Adobe Stock/Nigel

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire