2 . Ambergate

Celebrate the Austin car at the Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate on June 17. Members of the Austin Counties Club along with the 1100 club will be in attendance on the day. Alongside pristine examples of the Austin marque, there will be the opportunity to see a restored 'skeleton' example of the Austin 1100 Countryman, pictured, which is on display at the car museum. Pre-booked tickets cost £16 (adult), £14 (over 65 yearsor disabled), £7,50 (child, 5-15 years), £36 (two adults, three children); go to https://greatbritishcarjourney.com/ Photo: Submitted