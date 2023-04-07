Cult 90s telly show Gladiators returns with free tickets to watch superheroes being filmed at Sheffield Utilita Arena
Smash-hit 90s television show Gladiators is to be resurrected with a new generation of superheroes filming in Sheffield in front of a live audience.
Free tickets are available for viewers who want to part of the action at the city’s Utilita Arena from June 5 to 9, 2023.
Contenders will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan-favourite The Eliminator.
Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK are producing Gladiators for BBC1.
Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear Media, said “Watching Gladiators LIVE in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we're making the tickets free, so it won't cost you a penny to get in!"
To apply for free tickets and to view the terms and conditions, head to www.applausestore.com/book-gladiators-2023 or www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk