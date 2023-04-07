Free tickets are available for viewers who want to part of the action at the city’s Utilita Arena from June 5 to 9, 2023.

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear Media, said “Watching Gladiators LIVE in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we're making the tickets free, so it won't cost you a penny to get in!"