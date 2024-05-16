Croots Farm Shop hosts spring and summer events including Open Farm Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular Derbyshire farm shop Croots is once again taking part in Open Farm Sunday, giving visitors the chance to find out more about life on the farm.

Being held on Sunday 9th June between 11am and 3.30pm and with free admission, it’s just one of a string of events that have been organised at the farm shop near Duffield over the next few months.

The list includes Paws in the Paddock on 14th July, a fun dog event featuring classes, activities and stalls. A percentage of the profits will be donated to Angels Small Paws Dog Rescue.

It also features a jewellery and watch valuation day by Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers (Derby) held 2pm-4pm on Wednesday 22nd May and a Pork Butchery Evening running 6pm-8pm on Thursday 23rd May.

Kay Croot with a lamb

Kay Croot, who runs Croots Farm Shop in Wirksworth Road, said: “We have taken part in Open Farm Sunday for many years now and are looking forward to once again welcoming visitors to Farnah House Farm.

“It’s a great day out for all the family and will include blacksmithing and sheep shearing displays, a self-guided farm walk and trail, meet the farmer, a static farm machinery display, Shire horse dray rides, a small animal petting area, competitions and more.

“Open Farm Sunday is a national event managed by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming), which began in 2006, and is a celebration of British farming. It gives visitors the chance to learn more about farming and the countryside, and farmers the chance to talk about British food and farming.

“There’s lots of information on our website about all our events this spring and summer, which hopefully have something of interest to all. The events that we have held so far have been a great success, and our bushcraft sessions run by Robin of Shire Bushcraft have been so popular that they completely sold out.”

Information about all events are on the Croots website www.croots.co.uk