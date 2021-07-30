Cromford Mills celebrates 250th anniversary with art and photography competitions

Cromford Mills celebrates 250th anniversary.

Organisers of a Celebrating the Arts Weekend on August 21 and 22 are inviting photographic and artistic interpretations of Cromford Mills and the nearby Canal Wharf, Meadows, Cromford Village and Cromford Church.

Artists can participate in a pro-loco style event for the whole of Saturday, August 21, with an opportunity to win vouchers for art materials. They must register for the competition by August 15 and judging will take place on August 22.

Amateur photographers are invited to capture Cromford Mills and the surrounding areas in print or digital photographs for the opportunity to win a cash prize. Photographers need to register for this competition by August 15 and submit their work in advance. Photographs will be judged on Saturday, August 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All work will be displayed for a week in a pop-up gallery at Cromford Mills.