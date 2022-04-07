Crich Tramway Village welcomes return of 1940s revival event for Easter

The annual event returns for 2022 on Sunday and Monday, April 17-18, giving visitors a glimpse of the sights, sounds and characters of the home front and post-war reconstruction.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “There will be a children’s boot camp for those brave enough to face Sergeant Major Marmite, and our Winston Churchill will make speeches at Town End and walk about meeting visitors.

“Reenactors will be mingling and there will be group displays on Woodland Walk. Take a trip on our vintage trams into the glorious Derbyshire countryside, and see if you can spot the spiv trying to escape the police.”

Sergeant John Crowfoot, Saffron Blake, John Coates, Charlie Watson at Crich Tramway Village's Memories of 1940s event.

Visitors can also expect a roaring exhibition of military and civilian vehicles from the period, and live entertainment throughout the day, and rations of food and drink from the tea room, Red Lion pub and Barnett’s sweet shop.

In previous years, the event has proved particularly popular with people just old enough to have memories of 1940s details, but it is a great way for museum-goers of all ages to learn about a pivotal moment in the nation’s past, as well as the usual transport heritage exhibits.

As if all that is not enough, younger visitors can take part in a special competition celebrating the release of a new book, Super Silly Museums, by much-loved illustrator Nick Sharratt.

Create your own family adventure by seeing how many things you can spot from the book at Crich, and draw your favourite on the activity sheet provided to be in with a chance of winning an Art Fund family membership, a school visit from Nick, and picture books worth £100.

The event runs from 10am to 7.30pm on Sunday, with last admissions at 6pm, and 10am to 5.30pm on Monday, last admissions 4pm.

Standard tickets cost £12 for children, £17.50 for seniors and £20 for adults – or £44 for a family of up to five. Anyone in 1940s dress may be eligible for a discount.