Chapel Arts Creative Writing Group has been delving into its town's history for the spoken word presentation, 800 Years and Counting (photo: Simone Pottage)

A creative writing group in the High Peak will present the fascinating story of its home town.

This year is the 800th anniversary of St Thomas Becket Church and of Chapel-en-le-Frith. The town’s long history reveals why it is known as “the capital of the Peak” and why the Frith (meaning forest) was so important to it.

The thriving Chapel Arts Creative Writing Group, which includes award-winning published writers, will present two shows entitled 800 Years and Counting at Rems Cafe Bar & Restaurant in the town. Stories, poetry, mini-plays and some music will feature in the performances on July 10 at 7.30pm and on July 13 at 2pm.

This spoken word show is the group’s contribution to this year’s Buxton Fringe. A booklet of writings from the show will be on sale, with profits in aid of local charity Little Cherubs.

Tickets for 800 Years and Counting cost £5 (adult) and £4.50 (child, concession). Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapelarts/e-jqvzvy

Author and group leader Mark Henderson said: ”It’s been a privilege to work with this talented group of writers over the past several years. This year, it’s particularly gratifying to contribute to the celebrations surrounding Chapel-en-le-Frith’s eight hundredth anniversary”.

A registered charity, Chapel Arts was formed to encourage the development of a broad range of arts. Details of events, including regular spoken word performances, are available on www.chapelarts.org.uk. The site also includes the Writing Group’s previous filmed and recorded readings and will be updated with transcripts from this year’s live performances.