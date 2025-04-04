Cracking events and activities for families in Chesterfield during the Easter holiday

2 . Discover life in Tudor era

Chesterfield Museum is hosting an interactive exhibition about what life was like in the Tudor era - with hands-on activities, mystery items, Tudor costumes to try on and Tudor inspired crafts. The free exhibition is hosted at Hasland Village Hall and is open on Tuesdays through to Saturdays from April 5 until 19, open weekdays from 10am to 2pm (apart from Good Friday when it will be closed) and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Learn about food and feasting 16th century style on April 12 when you'll find out what made a banquet fit for a king and you'll be able to create traditional Tudor gingerbread. On April 16 the finds liaison officer for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will be visiting to help identify mystery objects and archaeological treasures. If you have a mystery object that you would like her to identify, email: [email protected] to book a place. Photo: Submitted