Cracking events and activities for families in Chesterfield during the Easter holiday

Try your hand at crafts, learn about history, get sporty or have a laugh at the theatre.
Chesterfield Borough Council is rolling out six egg-citing things to do during the break from school.
1. 1940s market
Chesterfield turns back time on Thursday, April 10 for the free 1940s Market which will include music, street performances and period dress and runs alongside the weekly Flea Market. Walk-about entertainment will include an escape artist and a pilot with his magnificent 'flying machine'. There will be a replica Hurricane plane, vintage vehicles and a mini-soldiers camp for children at the Crooked Spire Church. Popular performers including the Daisy Belles, Kalamazoo Dance Band, Kyle Evans, Jayne Darling, Johnny Victory and many more will be performing vintage tunes throughout the day. Photo: Submitted
2. Discover life in Tudor era
Chesterfield Museum is hosting an interactive exhibition about what life was like in the Tudor era - with hands-on activities, mystery items, Tudor costumes to try on and Tudor inspired crafts. The free exhibition is hosted at Hasland Village Hall and is open on Tuesdays through to Saturdays from April 5 until 19, open weekdays from 10am to 2pm (apart from Good Friday when it will be closed) and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Learn about food and feasting 16th century style on April 12 when you'll find out what made a banquet fit for a king and you'll be able to create traditional Tudor gingerbread. On April 16 the finds liaison officer for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will be visiting to help identify mystery objects and archaeological treasures. If you have a mystery object that you would like her to identify, email: [email protected] to book a place. Photo: Submitted
3. Zip around the park
All aboard the mini-train for a ride around the lake in Queen's Park - and see if you can spot wildlife. Weather permitting, the train will run from April 4 to 18, except Mondays from 10.30am with the last ride of the day at 4pm. There will be a special Easter eggs-travaganza on April 19 and 20, with a special trail to take part in and a sweet treat at the end. Tickets cost £2.50 per person with under-threes riding for free. Photo: Submitted
4. Easter egg trail and crafts
Explore Chesterfield Market Hall where there are hidden egg baskets, with each holding a secret letter. If you can crack the code and spell the hidden word you'll be in with a chance of winning an Easter egg. To take part in the free trail, collect an activity sheet from Aunty Dot's Sweets (pictured) inside the Market Hall between April 5 and April 18. On Tuesday, April 15, there will be a free craft workshop in the Market Hall where kids will be able to create an Easter bunny hand puppet to take home. Photo: Derbyshire Times
