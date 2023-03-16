During her year in office, North East Derbyshire District Council Chair Cllr Diana Ruff, has been supporting the Armed Forces charity SSAFA.

With just a couple of months left until her Chairmanship ends, Cllr Ruff has organised the following events to help raise as much money and awareness for this worthwhile cause as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Diana Ruff, Chair of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has attended or supported my previous activities for SSAFA and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to my remaining events.”

North East Derbyshire District Council offices

Most Popular

Cheltenham after Party Race Night – Friday 17 March

Enjoy the thrill of horse racing from the comfort of the clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirland Golf and Country Club is the venue for our Chair’s Cheltenham after Party Race Night on Friday 17 March.

Tickets are just £15 each, to include pie and peas and tea and coffee. Please arrive by 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Shirland Golf and Country Club can be found on Pit Lane, Shirland, Alfreton,DE55 6AU.

Book tickets through the Golf Club direct on 01773 483000 or through Joe Hayden (Chair’s Office) on 01246 217155 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note: it is cash only when placing bets.

Easter Wildlife Family Fun Day – Friday 7 April

Have an egg-cellent day out at our FREE Easter Wildlife Family Fun Day!The event, run in partnership with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, takes place at the Avenue Country Park, Wingerworth, S42 6FY, on Friday 7 April from 10am-3pm.

Activities will include:• A Paddington trail/hunt• Pond dipping• Bug hunting• Nature crafting• Seed planting• Animal poo identification• Wildlife and community stalls• Refreshments, including pizza, coffee and ice-creamNo need to book, just drop-in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Fun Day in support of the Armed Forces – Saturday 20 May

Fans of a grand day out are invited to attend our Family Fun Day in support of the Armed Forces.

The event will take place on Saturday 20 May at North East Derbyshire District Council’s headquarters, Mill Lane, Wingerworth, from 11am-3pm.

Entry is free and open to all, with a range of stalls, activities and attractions for all ages, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Johnny Victory, vintage singer• Children’s entertainer – stilt walking and balloon modelling• Armed Forces organisations and charities• Craft stalls• Extreme wheels – Climbing Wall* and KMX Karts* (age restrictions apply)• Fun dog show• Refreshment stalls, including cocktail wagon and ice cream van• Military, vintage and emergency vehicles• Brass band• School choir• Face painting

An RAF flypast is also planned to take place (subject to availability).Public parking will be available next to the Council offices at Rykneld Homes, Pioneer House, Mill Lane, Chesterfield, S42 6NG.

• Keep checking NEDDC’s social media and website www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk for more details and updates on the Chair’s events.