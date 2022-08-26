Competitors put strength to the test in Peak District Highland Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competitors will be putting their strength to the test in the Peak District Highland Games at Matlock Farm Park on August 28, 2022.

Now in its seventh year, the flagship show takes place at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, August 29, when athletes will participate in six demanding strength events including Tossing of the Caber, Eight Tonne Tractor Pull and Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge.

Spectators can get involved in the fun by testing their strength in a tug of war.

The day will begin with a parade of the athletes, accompanied by a Scottish piper band.

Hauling a tractor will be among the tests of strength.

A range of food, market and craft stalls will be set up and visitors can satisfy their thirst for refreshment in the Bradfield Brewery beer tent and Franklin & Sons gin garden.

There will be an interactive exotic animal encounter, along with much of the usual fun of the farm park, including sheep racing, small animal handling and playtime fun with the new Enchanted Hamlet and Jumping Pillow.

Lotty Hawkins, assistant manager of Matlock Farm Park said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this fantastic event once again. It’s such a favourite for so many people, whatever the age. It’s a real spectacle and with so much else going on in the park, there’s something for everyone”.

The 2021 games saw the introduction of strongwomen at the event, who were warmly received by the crowd. Multiple Guinness World Record Holder Nicky Walters and teenage sensation Millie Thornton took on a mighty Tractor Pull and Caber Toss, but it was arguably Chloe Brennan who stole the show lifting the legendary Peak District Dinnie Stones. This year will see the addition of Emma Wilson, Kay Gallacher and Michaela Moore.

Manbeast Events director Andy Picken said: “There is growing diversity in strength sports and women are demonstrating great dedication to training and some awesome displays of strength.

“The female and male athletes are really excited about this year’s Peak District Highland Games, with some amazing competitors lined up. In 2021, Dave Thornton beat twice PDHG Champion Scott Mark Litchfield and it will be interesting to see if one of these can take the title again.

“With the introduction of some new athletes, notably 6ft 7 ins tall young strongman Terry Harrison from Lincoln, it will be fascinating to see how the new ones fare against the experienced and established field of athletes”.