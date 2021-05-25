Competition challenges teenagers for ideas on adventure films in Peak District

The contest, run by Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (ShaFF), is open to school pupils in years ten to 13.

Competition organisers are looking for entries that fit in with the festival’s theme and inspire people to take action.

The prize will give the winner or winners up to £1,000 to work with a mentor on producing a short adventure film in Sheffield and/or the Peak District which will be screened at ShaFF next year and in Sheffield schools.

Do you have any bright ideas for a film that will make people want to take action?

To enter the Rookie Filmmaker Competition, you must get your proposal in by June 18, 2021. Download an application form at www.shaff.co.uk.