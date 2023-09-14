Compete in motorsport in your everyday road car with Mid-Derbyshire Motor Club

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorsport UK has introduced a low cost and affordable initiative named StreetCar to encourage new competitors into the sport. Mid-Derbyshire Motor Club offers the opportunity to compete in two of the StreetCar disciplines - Autotest and Rally.

An Autosolo is a popular variation of an Autotest that requires competitors to drive around a sequence of numbered (road traffic) cones as quickly as possible. Although competitors only need to use first and second gears there is a great deal of skill and precision required. The more experienced competitors will often drive by themselves but many competitors who can be as young as fourteen can take a friend, parent or relation as a passenger to help guide them around the correct route. There is always the opportunity for competitors to walk the course first as this will significantly help them to memorise it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide variety of cars are used and classes are based on engine capacity. Affordable sports cars such as the Mazda MX5 are popular and so too are small hatchbacks such as the Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio or Nissan Micra. Anything is suitable and one or two competitors even use estate cars. Older cars are just as suitable as newer ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citroen C1

Most Popular

Mid-Derbyshire Motor Club and Loughborough Car Club jointly run an annual series of four Autosolos / Production Car Autotests at the Donington Park Motor Racing Circuit on the Tarmac Lake Car Park, so called because the surface is as smooth as a lake. The dates for 2023/24 are 11 November, 25 November, 20 January and 17 February.

Both Mid-Derbyshire Motor Club and Loughborough Car Club are happy to offer guidance and advice to anyone interested in taking their first steps into low cost, grass roots motorsport. If however you are unsure, you may want to come along to have a look first. Either way, please get in touch.

To contact Mid-Derbyshire Motor Club please send an email to: [email protected]

To contact Loughborough Car Club please send an email to: [email protected]