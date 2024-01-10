Comedy night comes to Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club
Laughter-lovers are being urged to head to Chesterfield later this month, when a special comedy night comes to town.
The line-up includes Beth Black, Graeme Rayner and David Alfie Ward, while the MC for the evening will be Colin Manford – little brother of TV funnyman Jason Manford.
The night of mirth takes place at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, off Dunston Road, on Friday, January 26.
Tickets cost £20, which includes a pie and pea supper, and are available by calling 01246 903993 or by emailing [email protected]