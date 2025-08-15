Learn circus skills at the fun day in Hollingwood on Sunday, August 17.

Circus skills, birds of prey and an insect petting zoo will be among attractions at a family-friendly event in Derbyshire.

Hollingwood Residents Association is hosting a fun day at the North Derbyshire Youth Football League site on Station Road, Hollingwood (former BRSA club), on Sunday, August 17, from 11am till 5pm.

Attractions include the return of Circus Wünderbar to teach circus skills and clowning. The Autonomous re-enactor Collective, a group of historical interpreters spanning from early Britain to Second World War with a particular interest in cavalry (actual big horses!), will also be on site.

There will be Iron Age archery and axe throwing, Scout shooting gallery, Oz Box, funfair attractions including bumper cars, a play bus and the music makers tent. Police, fire and emergency first responders will also be supporting the fun day.

Barbecue trailers, an ice cream van and a bar will keep visitors fed and watered.

Adult admission is £1, children free entry.