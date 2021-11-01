Christine Coffey of Colours for the Soul School of Reiki.

The Health & Healing Fair at Clay Cross Social Centre on November 6, 2021 includes Reiki and reflexology, tarot readings and mediumship and runs from from 10am to 4.30pm.

This year’s event is the 21st fair and proceeds from admission will go to Clay Cross Hospital. Since its launch, the fair has raised money for Ashgate Hospice, British Heart Foundation, Headway North Derbyshire, Derbyshire Carers, Sheffield Children's Hospital and Macmillian.

Originally set up by Reiki master Christine Coffey, who runs Colours For The Soul, and Janet Roome (Peak School of Reiki), the Clay Cross Health & Healing Festival was launched at a time when life was difficult in the town. The closure of the company Biwaters had affected many families and morale was very low.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jank Birkin, flower readings.

Giving something back to the community was very important and so all profit from the event went to the Friends of Clay Cross Hospital.

In 2007 Tracy Pittuck and Jane Birkin took over the running of the event to keep it going with Christine, a Reiki master for more than 22 years, remaining a big part of it.

Tracy said: “My first experience of Reiki healing was at this event in 2004. Christine asked if I had tried Reiki and when I said no she suggested a taster session. I lay on the couch, eyes closed to help focus on the treatment in a crowded room. I was absolutely amazed to feel something moving in my stomach, so had to have a quick look, to see the hands of the healer hovering over me working in my aura... I closed my eyes and then started visualising the colour red in my third eye... It was definitely an experience, the first of many. I was so excited to attend the workshop the following January.

“I'm very passionate about this incredible healing energy which is why I love to introduce others to it.”

Tracy Pittuck, co-organiser of the Clay Cross Health and Healing Fair, is pictured left.

Tracy, who has been running the fair with her partner, Shane, in recent years. said: “Each year the fair raises between £200 to £500.”