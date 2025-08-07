Breakout farming star Harriet Cowan is president of Chatsworth Country Fair 2025.

Derbyshire farmer and media personality Harriet Cowan is president of this year’s Chatsworth Country Fair.

Harriet recently starred in the hugely popular Clarkson’s Farm series which streamed on Amazon Prime. Belper-born Harriet has emerged as a powerful advocate for young farmers through her candid insights into rural life and the challenges of modern farming. She is both a farmer and a full-time nurse.

Chatsworth Country Fair will take place from August 29 to 31, offering family entertainment, cookery masterclasses and have-a-go country pursuit activities that attracts thousands of visitors from around the country.

Freestyle motocross stunt teams, medieval jousting displays, falconry demonstrations and a Lancaster Bomber flypast are just some of the entertainment throughout the weekend.

This year will see more than 75 hot air balloons take to the skies as part of the popular display. Eye-catching balloon designs include everything from screwdrivers and cows to aliens and birds.

Renowned chef Nisha Katona, founder and CEO of Mowgli Street Food, will join James Martin and Phil Vickery in this year’s cookery demonstration theatre, alongside some of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most acclaimed chefs as they showcase dishes that champion locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. The Fine Food Village will also offer the perfect chance to sample and buy high-quality local produce.

Highlights for families include the vintage funfair, a climbing wall, and bungee trampoline, as well as the opportunity to try pony riding, archery, fly-fishing and more under expert guidance. Visiting dogs can also have-a-go at dog agility and join in the Family Fun Dog Show.

For those wanting a break from the action, the shopping village hosts more than 250 different stalls, with the chance to browse homeware, clothing, accessories and gifts from talented local makers as well as Peak District based businesses, and Chatsworth’s Farm Shop and gift shops.

Event organiser, Sarah Green, said: “The Country Fair has become a highlight in the calendar for people across the UK, and we’re thrilled to welcome visitors back for another unforgettable year.

“While favourites like the stunt performances, flypasts and hands-on activities remain as popular as ever, we’re always looking to create new, lasting memories, and this year’s jousting displays and record number of hot air balloons promise to do just that. We’re especially excited to welcome Harriet Cowan as our country fair president, and renowned chef Nisha Katona, both making their debut appearances at the event.”

Adult tickets are priced at £32.50 if booked online before August 28, or £35 on the gate. Carers and children aged 15 years and under are admitted for free, when accompanied by a paying adult. To book tickets to this year’s event, go to www.chatsworth.org/events/chatsworth-country-fair/tickets-memberships/

As part of Chatsworth’s commitment to making the estate more accessible, the price of family memberships was reduced at the start of the year. Chatsworth Friends memberships not only offer great value for families all year round but also include a range of other benefits such as complimentary tickets to the Chatsworth Country Fair.