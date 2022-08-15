Claim 25% discount on Heights of Abraham cable car ticket by jumping on a Derwent Valley train this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cable cars take visitors up to Heights of Abraham's hilltop estate where there are playgrounds, caverns and live shows to explore.

Train travellers are able to pre-buy cable car tickets with the unique discount during the summer holiday period. Cable car tickets allow free access to the attractions including the playgrounds, guided cavern tours, exhibitions and live shows on the 60-acre hilltop estate.

David Thornton of the Heights explains “It makes a lot of sense to highlight how easy it is to get to Matlock Bath via the Derwent Valley line out of Derby. We urge Derbyshire residents along the Derwent Valley railway line to take this offer up too. It’s a great discount and a fabulous train journey past some terrific countryside.”

Residents who live near to Ambergate, Belper, Duffield, Derby and other stations, will be receiving personal invitations through their letter box along with reasons why a train journey to the Heights should be on their timetable this summer.

The promotion also invites visitors to a special webpage (www.heightsofabraham.com/dayout) to watch a video and answer multiple choice questions for a chance to win an iPhone 13 pro max, Heights annual passes and other prizes.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heights of Abraham director, Rupert Pugh said: “We are especially pleased to be able to offer this great value for money opportunity to families this summer, and hope that they’ll try out the Derwent Valley line, perhaps leaving the car at home so it can have a day off too”.

The promotion runs until September 21 and special tickets can only be purchased, in advance, via www.heightsofabraham.com/dayou