Civil War re-enactors will recreate 17rh century skirmishes at Midland Railway - Butterley on June 29 and 30, 2024.

Re-enactors will bring a flavour of 17th century skirmishes when Midland Railway – Butterley hosts its first Civil War living history weekend.

The Sealed Knot will be introducing visitors to Thomas Lord Grey’s regiment, showing what it was like to be a musketeer or pikeman and offering opportunities to have a go on the drum. Children can get involved too and have a lesson with a musket and pike and take part in their own drill!

Watch Lord Grey’s drill display with firing muskets and a small skirmish when Lord Grey’s troops find a royalist camp. Visitors shouild be aware that there may be loud bangs from the muskets.

Also open at Swanwick Junction is the museum complex where you will be able to visit the demonstration signal box, Victorian railwayman’s church, children’s play area, stationary powerhouse and the country park. Other attractions may also be open around the complex.

Midland Railway’s flagship steam loco, LMS 3F 16440 The Jinty, wil be launched this weekend. Withdrawn from service for a major overhaul 16 years ago, volunteers and external contractors have spent five years working on the loco.

Deeley’s Tearoom will be open in Swanwick Junction station serving drinks, light snacks and ice cream. Tom Said Micropub will be there with a range of beers and gins for visitors to enjoy.

Tickets £16 (adult), £15 (OAP), £8 (child, 3-15 years), free for children under three, £41.50 (family, two adults and up to three children). Parking at Butterley station is free.

Call 01773 570140, visit the website www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk or email: [email protected]