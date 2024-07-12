Church Wilne Rotary & Inner Wheel Clubs: Meet the President Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rotary & Inner Wheel Clubs of Church Wilne recently held a “Meet the Presidents Garden Party” in Breaston to introduce new President Nick Groves and President Margaret Abbott.

It was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to let their hair down and celebrate the start of a new Rotary and Inner Wheel year. It was a marvellously enjoyable afternoon. We were blessed with a sunny afternoon, enjoyed home cooked food and were treated to guitar music & a singer. This is President Margaret’s second year and we are sure it will be as successful, as last year, in organising social events and raising funds to support local charities. President Nick focus will also be on supporting our local communities.

We were pleased to welcome Church Wilne Satelite Club Chair Jo Wells and members of the Church Wilne Satelite Club

Members of Church Wilne Rotary Satellite Group have organised a Leathers and Helmet cloakroom at Donnington Park World Superbike, members will be taking shifts in storing leathers and helmets of spectators who had arrived by Motor bikes and wish to watch the racing unencumbered by their own gear.

Church Wilne Rotarians & Inner Wheel Members

On Saturday 14th September we will be holding our annual Charity Horse ride. Members will also be visiting Ryhillbury Music Festival, as one of the clubs social events.

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]

Rotarian Dr John A Cook.