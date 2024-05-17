Church Wilne Rotary Club speaker evening with Vic Handley – Solo Atlantic Row
President Nigel welcomed Vic Handley, he gave an inspiring talk on undertaking the “World’s Toughest Row” vicsoloatlanticrow.com
Vic plans to single-handedly row the Atlantic Ocean at 70 years of age, starting on the 12th December 2024. It could take between 65 to 85 days, the record is 64 days. covering 3,000 miles.
He plans to raise £200,000 for four main local charities. In Vic’s words “I want to inspire people of all ages by showing them it is never too late to pursue their dreams and ambitions”.
The funds raised will support:
- Derby County Community Trust – harnessing the club to improve the lives of local people. derbycountycommunitytrust.com
- Umbrella – supporting disabled children. umbrella.uk.net
- Mind Derbyshire – helping people improve their mental health: derbyshiremind.org.uk
- Enthusiasm Trust – Derby based, helping young people in deprived areas. enthusiasm.org.uk
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.