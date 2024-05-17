Church Wilne Rotary Club speaker evening with Vic Handley – Solo Atlantic Row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

President Nigel welcomed Vic Handley, he gave an inspiring talk on undertaking the “World’s Toughest Row” vicsoloatlanticrow.com

Vic plans to single-handedly row the Atlantic Ocean at 70 years of age, starting on the 12th December 2024. It could take between 65 to 85 days, the record is 64 days. covering 3,000 miles.

He plans to raise £200,000 for four main local charities. In Vic’s words “I want to inspire people of all ages by showing them it is never too late to pursue their dreams and ambitions”.

The funds raised will support:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World's Toughest Row

Derby County Community Trust – harnessing the club to improve the lives of local people. derbycountycommunitytrust.com

Umbrella – supporting disabled children. umbrella.uk.net

Mind Derbyshire – helping people improve their mental health: derbyshiremind.org.uk

Enthusiasm Trust – Derby based, helping young people in deprived areas. enthusiasm.org.uk

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]