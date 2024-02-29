Church Wilne Rotary Club Speaker Evening – John Butler of Derby Advanced Motorists
Drivers are accompanied by a qualified expert who would observe their driving and offer suggestions and tips to improve their skills. It usually takes 6 months to be ready for the advanced driving test, which takes around 60 to 90 minutes. The test, training and support materials costs £175.00.
We discussed the high costs of young drivers paying their car insurance, when they first start to drive and were advised that there is some funding available for young drivers to enable them to take the advanced driving test and develop their driving skills. Tel 0300 303 1134 or [email protected].
Free taster courses are available to learn more, they last about an hour, in a one to one format or are held during a friendly group event day.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.