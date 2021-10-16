Christmas shopping at Derbyshire town’s medieval barn

Browse for artisan produced food, drink and crafts at markets in Dronfield's Hall Barn on November 7, 26 and 27, 2021.

Artisan and producers markets will be held at Dronfield’s famous Hall Barn and at the Peel Centre on November 7, 26 and 27.

Organiser Chris Griffiths said: “We know people are looking for places to visit after a very difficult 18 months. We invite people to sample the very best of food, drink and artisan crafts as we aim to offer a variety of quality products from local traders and makers. We have stalls in the barn itself and outside in our grounds as well as at the Peel Centre which is just across the road from the barn. The location along with our popular coffee shop has all the ingredients of a great family day out and people really enjoy the atmosphere of this unique location.

“The market also raises funds for the 600-year-old barn, which is a community heritage centre managed by the Dronfield Heritage Trust a registered charity. It is at the heart of the town on the High Street and our aim is to ensure the building survives as a great local venue for years to come.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The markets on November 7 and November 27 will run from 10am to 3pm, while the market on November 26 will be open from 4pm to 7pm.

The Hall Barn and the Peel Centre are on Dronfield’s High Street with parking available on the town’s Civic Centre Car Park or the public car park at Sainsbury’s which is off Wreakes Lane.