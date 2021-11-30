Christmas market and Santa's grotto at Staveley Hall
Families are invited to a Christmas market, Santa’s grotto and a lantern parade at Staveley Hall.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:21 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:21 am
Twenty stalls will be set up outdoors on Saturday, December 4, from 10am to 4pm.
Santa will be in his gift-laden grotto at the hall from 10am to 1pm when children can visit him for free.
The coffee shop will be open throughout the day.
A lantern parade will leave Staveley Hall at 4pm for the Market Square where a Christmas tree takes pride of place.