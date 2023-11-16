Families in Derbyshire’s towns and villages will be out in force to see the lights switch-on that heralds the countdown to Christmas.
Santa grottos, funfair rides, parades and live entertainment lead up to the moment that the switch is flicked to light up streets and Christmas trees with pretty illuminations.
Chesterfield is hosting one of the county’s largest events with a day of family fun lined up including a visit from the stars of this year’s panto.
1. Christmas lights
Christmas is coming: Lantern parade in Bolsover, festive lights in Belper and a cheery sign in Alfreton, clockwise from top. Photo: National World/submitted
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield's Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Sunday, November 19, offers street entertainment from 12 noon when families can meet Paddington in Rykneld Square. Students from Chesterfield Studios will be singing in the Market Place, Phoenix Concert Band will be playing in Central Pavement and the Pantonics All Stars Steel Band will be performing outside the old Marks and Spencer store on High Street during the afternoon. Walkabout entertainment in the Market Square area includes Jack of Frost, Sid Bowfin's Christmas Classics and National Elf Service. A stage show in New Square from 3.30pm offers carol singing Christmas Crackers, Directions Theatre Arts dance school and a stunning light show with juggling and hula-hoops. Stars of the Aladdin pantomime including Anne Hegerty from TV's The Chase, Nigel Clarke and Tony Rudd will also be on stage to host a ticket giveaway. The lights will be officially switched on at 4.45pm. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography
3. Castleton
One of the prettiest villages in Derbyshire will welcome an early visit from Santa who will join in the fun at the lighting-up event on November 18 at 4.30pm. Get there early and have a look at the Christmas tree festival in St Edmunds Church where there will be 50 decorated trees on show until December 17, open from 11am until 5pm. Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Buxton
Buxton's Christmas lights switch-on event is in the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday, November 18 at 6pm. Children can meet Santa in his grotto from 2pm to 7pm and parents can browse more than 40 Christmas stalls selling gifts, jewellery, food and drink from 10am to 7pm, both in the Octagon Hall. The Christmas stalls will also be open on Sunday, November 19 from 10am to 4.30pm. Photo: Roger Beverley