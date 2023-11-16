2 . Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Sunday, November 19, offers street entertainment from 12 noon when families can meet Paddington in Rykneld Square. Students from Chesterfield Studios will be singing in the Market Place, Phoenix Concert Band will be playing in Central Pavement and the Pantonics All Stars Steel Band will be performing outside the old Marks and Spencer store on High Street during the afternoon. Walkabout entertainment in the Market Square area includes Jack of Frost, Sid Bowfin's Christmas Classics and National Elf Service. A stage show in New Square from 3.30pm offers carol singing Christmas Crackers, Directions Theatre Arts dance school and a stunning light show with juggling and hula-hoops. Stars of the Aladdin pantomime including Anne Hegerty from TV's The Chase, Nigel Clarke and Tony Rudd will also be on stage to host a ticket giveaway. The lights will be officially switched on at 4.45pm. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography