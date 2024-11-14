Browse gift stalls at the Christmas in Clay Cross event on November 3o (photo: generic image created through Adobe Stock)

Shop early for the festive season at a special event in a north Derbyshire town where there will be fun for all the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas in Clay Cross featuring gift stalls, entertainment and refreshments will take place on Saturday, November 30 from 12noon until 5pm at Bridge Street car park.

There will be appearances from Anna, Elsa and other festive favourites plus children’s activities to delight young visitors. Holymoorside Brass Band will play live music, a choir will sing and there will be dance performances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Christmas market will be held in Clay Cross Social Centre from 10am to 2pm, organised by the parish council.

The winner of North East Derbyshire District Council’s Christmas shop window will be announced, with a plaque and certificate for the winning business.

Cllr Jayne Barry, portfolio holder for growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts and ideas to help get you into the festive spirit.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone, so wrap up warm in your favourite Christmas jumper and we’ll see you on the 30th!”

Car parking will be limited on the day, so public transport or walking is recommended.

For more information, email: [email protected] or call 01246 231111.