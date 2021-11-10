Christmas gifts galore at Haddon Hall's artisan market

Christmas gifts produced by the finest artisans in the country will be on sale in the magnificent surroundings of Haddon Hall.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:11 pm
Haddon Hall's winter artisan market will run from November 18-21 and November 25-28, 2021 (photo: Kahler).

Visitors will be able to browse stalls inside the medieval hall and outdoors in its garden and grounds from November 18 to 21 and November 25 to 28, 2021.

Enjoy Christmas shopping in the historic Banqueting Hall and Long Gallery and experience the wonder of the Elizabethan gardens, which will

be awash with talented producers and makers in beautifully lit stalls.

A wide variety of goods will be on offer at Haddon Hall's winter artisan market (photo: Phil Sproson Photography).

Jewellery, candles, woodwork, art and stationery are among the items which will be available to buy.

Enjoy a luxury hot chocolate or a mulled wine in the courtyard while browsing the stalls, then satisfy your hunger at street food stalls or Haddon’s own restaurant.

The Mercatum – Winter Artisan Market will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets £7.50 per adult (children under 16 free).

Visitors will be able to browse stalls outside in the grounds of Haddon Hall.

All entrance tickets must be pre-booked online at www.haddonhall.co.uk or call 01629 812855.

Haddon Hall