Christmas ghost hunt around Chesterfield will raise the spirits
Shaun Stevenson and Martin Alvey have organised a Christmas Ghost Hunt in Chesterfield on December 29.
They will share six stories that they have never told before, including a haunted double decker bus, the extraordinary number of ghosts occupying the Spread Eagle pub and a Victorian gentleman shopping at various locations in the town centre.
Shaun said: "Half of this year's ghost stories are well documented accounts from books and newspapers, but the rest are given to us by the good people of Chesterfield. Once you tell someone that you have an open mind about the paranormal, they often volunteer their own experiences. Sometimes we are able to tell them about the tragic history of the location and an explanation for what they’ve seen comes forward."
The tour is generally light-hearted but not suitable for younger children.
The evening begins at the Pig & Pump on St Mary's Gate, where you can enjoy a sumptuous meal, starting at 5.30pm and including a ticket for the Ghost Hunt for £19 per person. Alternatively, if you just want to take the walking tour, that starts at £7 and is £7 per person. The tickets are available from the Pig & Pump.
There’s the opportunity to grab a hot beverage at beverage at Number 10 Tea Rooms which marks the halfway point of the tour, which will be welcome on a cold evening.
The tour concludes at The Rutland, one of Chesterfield's most haunted pubs, where a very special paranormal investigation will be taking place. You can join the Whispers from the Grave investigation team in the private quarters of the pub for an additional ticket price of £5. Tickets for this event, which starts at 9pm, are available from The Rutland but places are limited.
More information can be found on the Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour Facebook page or you can contact Shaun on 07908 183160.
Last year’s ghost hunt was attended by more than 100 people, enthralled by the excellent storytelling and the thrilling appearance of several characters that help tell the tales.