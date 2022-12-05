Displays of greenery, a kissing bough and colourful arrangements provided by volunteers will be on public show from December 8 to 24, 11am to 3pm.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “The decorations are always stunning, and the annual carol concert always helps me to get into the Christmas spirit. This is a great place to visit and see some traditional 17th century displays.”

Holymoorside Brass Band will accompany a carol concert at Revolution House on Thursday, December 8, at 6.30pm. Song sheets will be given out on the night for everyone to join in with the carols and get into the festive spirit. Bring a torch because it will be dark when the carol service takes place. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be cancelled.

Revolution House opens its doors to visitors on December 8 so they can look at the 17th century style decorations made by volunteers.

Entry to the house and garden is free, donations are welcome.

Volunteers create the decorations using natural products at Revolution House.

