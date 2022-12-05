Christmas comes to Chesterfield's Revolution House where 17th century decorations and a carol concert await
Chesterfield’s historic Revolution House is decorated for Christmas and ready to welcome visitors through its doors.
Displays of greenery, a kissing bough and colourful arrangements provided by volunteers will be on public show from December 8 to 24, 11am to 3pm.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “The decorations are always stunning, and the annual carol concert always helps me to get into the Christmas spirit. This is a great place to visit and see some traditional 17th century displays.”
Holymoorside Brass Band will accompany a carol concert at Revolution House on Thursday, December 8, at 6.30pm. Song sheets will be given out on the night for everyone to join in with the carols and get into the festive spirit. Bring a torch because it will be dark when the carol service takes place. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be cancelled.
Entry to the house and garden is free, donations are welcome.