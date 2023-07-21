Children can find out all about basil and microgreens that they have on their pizza at the free workshops at Dobbies in Barlborough (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Dobbies garden centre at Barlborough are running free one-hour workshops on August 3 and 17 at 10.30am.

The summer holiday sessions for children 4 to 10 years will offer an insight into herb facts and history and the benefits of various types of microgreens. There will also be basil planting activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Bell, who is Dobbies’ community and CSR communications executive, said: “ Not only are these sessions a great way to keep

children entertained and busy during the holidays, but it’s a great chance for them to meet friends and try something new.”

Most Popular