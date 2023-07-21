News you can trust since 1855
Children's free workshops at Dobbies garden centre at Barlborough in school summer holidays

Derbyshire children can learn all about the herbs and microgreens that they can grow in their garden to put on their pizza.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Children can find out all about basil and microgreens that they have on their pizza at the free workshops at Dobbies in Barlborough (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

Dobbies garden centre at Barlborough are running free one-hour workshops on August 3 and 17 at 10.30am.

The summer holiday sessions for children 4 to 10 years will offer an insight into herb facts and history and the benefits of various types of microgreens. There will also be basil planting activity.

Chloe Bell, who is Dobbies’ community and CSR communications executive, said: “ Not only are these sessions a great way to keep

children entertained and busy during the holidays, but it’s a great chance for them to meet friends and try something new.”

    Advance booking is required; go to https://events.dobbies.com/

