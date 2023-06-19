Centenary celebrations will be held at the Winding Wheel Theatre in September (photo: Chesterfield Borough Council)

Five films from each decade are available to choose from and the most popular will be screened in September.

For your chance to win a pair of centenary film passes in a prize draw, cast your votes on the Winding Wheel Theatre website, https://chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk, and provide your name and email address.The prize draw will close at midnight on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Winners will be notificed by email from [email protected] by Friday, June 30, 2023.

Built as a cinema in 1923, the Winding Wheel Theatre marked the start of its centenary year with the unveiling of a blue heritage plaque from Chesterfield Civic Society.

Centenary celebrations, running from September 11 to 15, will include film screenings, exhibition and tours including rarely seen backstage areas.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “To mark the Winding Wheel centenary we are going to screen one film from each of the ten decades. There is a great shortlist of films for each decade, we’re sure you’ll find lots of familiar titles but we would like you to tell us which is your favourite film. We will then screen the ‘most popular’ films selected by our audience during the special centenary week.

“We’ve also got some more activities planned to mark the centenary including a gala concert and exclusive tours.”

On the short list are 50 films from the 1920s right through to the 2010's including Cleopatra, Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, Psycho, Taxi Driver, Gandhi, Forrest Gump, Pride & Prejudice and La La Land.

Originally opening in 1923 as the Picture House, the Winding Wheel Theatre has been an important cultural venue for the last one hundred years. In the late 1930s it was bought by the Odeon Cinema chain but it also housed a ballroom and a restaurant.

It closed in 1981 but was bought by Chesterfield Borough Council, restored and refurbished, opening again in the late 1980s as a conference and entertainment venue and later gained Grade II listed building status.

