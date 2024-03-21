Chesterfield town centre will host 1940s Market with replica Spitfire plane, classic cars and period entertainers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hugely popular free event will bring music, live entertainment, classic cars and military vehicles to the heart of the town centre on April 11 between 10am and 4pm.
Visitors will be able to see an iconic replica Spitfire plane when the must-see attraction returns to Rykneld Square for the first time since 2021.
Street performers will take centre stage through the day, including the Kalamazoo dance band and The Daisy Belles singers - both back again this year by popular demand, alongside other entertainers.
Market traders at the weekly flea market will be dressing up in 1940s outfits to try and win the competition for the best dressed stall holders.
Staff from Up An At Em History will join forces with the team from Chesterfield Museum to share information about life on the home front and food rationing. There will also be the opportunity to handle objects from the Forties and get involved with some crafting.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The 1940s Market is a really popular event that is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
“I’d definitely recommend coming along if you haven’t been before, as there is sure to be something here to entertain the whole family during half term. You could even get into the spirit and dress up in traditional 1940s outfits too!
“The event has grown to such popularity thanks to its close ties with our much-loved Thursday flea market, and people travel to Chesterfield from all over the country to take part in this unique day. With it taking place in the Easter holidays many people love to come along as a family holiday activity.”
The event is part-funded by external funding from Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). It is just one initiative which is benefiting from funding through the UKSPF, after the council was successful in securing £2.6m. It will fund initiatives up to April 2025, which are designed to improve life for local people and support local businesses.